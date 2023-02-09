Nine pictures of Blind Lane in Silksworth over the years - the winding country lane which became a bustling Sunderland street
We’ve got batons, conga dancing and pampered pets in our latest photo album which spans almost 70 years in the life of one street.
It was a pleasure to sift through the Echo archives following a reader’s request for old photos of Blind Lane in Silksworth.
We found lots of them and here they are.
Thanks to Dawn Bradman who said: “I can remember farmland, cows, nice winding country lane, garden centre, Warwick Garage and when very young in 70s, the yearly jazz band marches and twirling jazz-sticks. It would be lovely to see my young memories again.”
We are happy to oblige Dawn. And we are hoping more Echo followers will come up with requests for Sunderland street memories.
