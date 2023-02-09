We’ve got batons, conga dancing and pampered pets in our latest photo album which spans almost 70 years in the life of one street.

It was a pleasure to sift through the Echo archives following a reader’s request for old photos of Blind Lane in Silksworth.

We found lots of them and here they are.

Thanks to Dawn Bradman who said: “I can remember farmland, cows, nice winding country lane, garden centre, Warwick Garage and when very young in 70s, the yearly jazz band marches and twirling jazz-sticks. It would be lovely to see my young memories again.”

We are happy to oblige Dawn. And we are hoping more Echo followers will come up with requests for Sunderland street memories.

Playground fun Conga time at New Silksworth Infants School off Blind Lane in 2012. Staff and pupils were pictured doing the conga dance through the school playing yard for Sport Relief.

The late 50s Who remembers Jobling Bros, pictured here in Blind Lane in 1959?

Pamper time Sue Foster was pictured at Pimp Your Pets in Blind Lane in 2006.

On the march with the Skyliners A reminder of a busy Blind Lane mid 1970s. Here is a scene from the Jazz Band Festival with the New Silksworth Skyliners pictured marching past the former Miners Hall.