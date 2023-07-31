Calling all expat Black Cats. We want your video predictions for the new season.

And let's start with this contribution from Colin Backhouse who loves his life in Malta. But he'll never stop being a Black Cats fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's Sunderland 'til he dies and he has shared his predictions for the new season as well as a taste of life in Sliema.

Always a Mackem - but loving life in Malta

The former Penshaw resident still gets to the Stadium of Light at least four times a year, even though it costs more than £850 a time.

He was at the Luton play-off match at the SoL and the play-off final against Wycombe in 2022.

Colin pictured after the Wembley play-off final against Wycombe.

And when he doesn't get to Wearside, he follows the Black Cats with fellow Mackems at the Salisbury Arms in Sliema.

Haway the Lads: Sunderland fans at the Salisbury Arms in Sliema, Malta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin got in touch after spotting our recent article on the first ever league game played at the Stadium of Light.

He was there at the start of the SoL

He was right in the middle of one of our photos and wanted to tell us more.

That very first league game at the Stadium of Light and Colin was there.

"I lived in Penshaw from aged six until I left in 2014."

The former Shiney Row Comprehensive School pupil worked for Barclays Bank for 13 years before moving to Malta.

'My first match was a 6-1 win. I was addicted'

Colin and fellow SAFC fans in Malta.

He told us: "My first game was 1977 against West Brom at home. We won 6-1 and I was addicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin has 'travelled to more than 70 different away grounds over the years. Last 10 years was with the Peterlee branch."

A brush with the stars

He said: "I showed Jane McDonald around Malta for Channel 5.

"Now, I run a Malta holiday page with 34,000 members. I work for a French betting company and love our life here."

Action from that very first league match at the SoL.

What about his SAFC predictions for 2023? He told us: "I think we will finish anywhere from 10th to 5th."

Come on you expats - share your views

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thinks the team will miss Amad Diallo's skills, but he added: "If anyone is coming on holiday to Malta, feel free to join us on match days at the Salisbury Arms in Sliema."

We want to hear from more expats willing to share an insight into their lives - and to share their predictions on how the Lads will do in the next season.