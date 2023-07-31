Luke O'Nien's emotional 48-word message to Sunderland fans after reaching five-year milestone
Sunderland player Luke O'Nien has penned an emotional message to fans after reaching his five-year milestone.
Luke O'Nien has just celebrated five years at Sunderland - with the defender penning an emotional message to supporters
The former Watford and Wycombe Wanderers man started for Sunderland against Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, almost five years to the day since he signed for the club.
The 28-year-old penned a deal at the Academy of Light under then-manager Jack Ross and former co-owners Stuart Donald and Charlie Methven.
Since then, O'Nien has appeared 220 times for Sunderland in all competitions and was part of the side that won the Pap John's Trophy at Wembley Stadium and then promotion to the Championship via the play-offs the following season.
Taking to Twitter to celebrate the milestone, O'Nien penned a message to supporters reflecting on his time at the club.
"Today I celebrate 5 years since I joined this incredible club," O'Nien said. "My family and I want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for welcoming us in as your own & the incredible memories that have come with our time on Wearside! Let's have some more."
O'Nien started at left-centre-back against Real Mallorca on Saturday, also captaining Tony Mowbray's side, and is in contention to start against Ipswich Town in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.
Danny Batth could also be in contention to start with Dan Ballard at right-centre-back looking like a certainty as things stand. Sunderland face their final pre-season game against Hartlepool United on Tuesday evening at The Vic.