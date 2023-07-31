Luke O'Nien has just celebrated five years at Sunderland - with the defender penning an emotional message to supporters

The former Watford and Wycombe Wanderers man started for Sunderland against Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, almost five years to the day since he signed for the club.

The 28-year-old penned a deal at the Academy of Light under then-manager Jack Ross and former co-owners Stuart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Since then, O'Nien has appeared 220 times for Sunderland in all competitions and was part of the side that won the Pap John's Trophy at Wembley Stadium and then promotion to the Championship via the play-offs the following season.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the milestone, O'Nien penned a message to supporters reflecting on his time at the club.

"Today I celebrate 5 years since I joined this incredible club," O'Nien said. "My family and I want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for welcoming us in as your own & the incredible memories that have come with our time on Wearside! Let's have some more."

O'Nien started at left-centre-back against Real Mallorca on Saturday, also captaining Tony Mowbray's side, and is in contention to start against Ipswich Town in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.