Italian twins who fell in love with Sunderland make their first visit to the Stadium of Light
Two football-loving Italians have had their first experience of Sunderland - and hailed it as ‘magical’.
Gianmarco and Matteo Fermi, from Lumezzane in Brescia, have followed SAFC ever since they took the Black Cats to Europe on the Football Manager game in 2007/2008.
But the twin brothers had never visited Wearside until last weekend - and it didn’t disappoint.
In fact, Gianmarco told the Echo: “We had tears in our eyes. An indescribable emotion.”
The Stadium of Light was ‘beautiful’ and the brothers praised the people of Sunderland for their ‘amazing kindness and availability’. Their visit to Wearside included a trip to the Fans Museum, a walk on Roker beach and getting to meet Sunderland ex-footballer Lee Cattermole.
They watched the match against Millwall from the North Stand with their own Italian flag and another which read ‘Sunderland Til I Die’.
Despite the defeat, they lapped up the whole experience and were ‘the last to leave the stadium.
The brothers met Enrico Milani who was the founder of the Black Cats of Italy group who invited them for a drink in the bar.
Gianmarco said: “Despite the defeat, people were celebrating. They were happy and breathed football and passion of Sunderland.” That’s where they had the honour of meeting FA Cup winner Micky Horswill, describing him as a ‘legend!’
It’s been a dream come true for the brothers whose first experiences with Sunderland were taking the team to Europe on Football Manager in the eras of Kenwyne Jones, Phil Bardsley, Fabio Borini, Darren Bent and more.
“Sunderland is magic for football, for cheering, for sport,” said Gianmarco.
“Their colours are now carved in us and we can not wait to be back to cheer in the stands and relive new unforgettable experiences.”
“We would like the group "Black Cats of Italy" to expand, to be an Italian point of reference to support Sunderland.” Matteo reflect on an emotional first visit to Wearside and said: “It was a wonderful experience. Sunderland enters your heart!
“Thank you red white people, thank you Sunderland! We can only say: to the next time.
“Haway the Lads, forever”.
