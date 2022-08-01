Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Micky Horswill, who played for Sunderland between 1971-74 and helped win the FA Cup for SAFC, has praised the Lionesses after their 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final, at Wembley.

The win, which is England’s first major trophy since winning the World Cup in 1966, will live long in people’s memories, according to Micky.

Football came home as England Women defeated Germany 2-1

He said: “It was a very good result for them. To win any tournament isn’t easy, to win a European tournament for them is fantastic and it’ll not be forgotten for a long, long time. The last thing we won was the world cup in ‘66 and they’re still legends in our history and I’m sure it’ll be the same for the women.

“It can do only good for women’s sport. There's a lot more sports that women can be involved with now and this will certainly help that.”

Sunderland-born Jill Scott was part of the winning Lionesses team, making a substitute appearance in the 88th minute, making her the only player to feature for the Lionesses in the side’s last two Euro finals.

Sunderland legend Micky Horswill

Micky Horswill praised the impact of Jill Scott and the rest of the team, describing them as an inspiration.

He added: “I know Jill and she was trying and trying for years to become a footballer and to go on and win a European medal is fantastic for her. A lot of children and young women have been watching and Jill and the others will be an inspiration to go on and try and do something, whether it’s football or any other sport.”

Fellow former SAFC Women players Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead,, who was also crowned Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament, also represented the Lionesses in the tournament.

A record-breaking 17.4million people watched the game on BBC One at home – along with more than 87,000 people inside the Wembley stadium.

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.