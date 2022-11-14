Jill, who announced her retirement from football after coming on as a sub in this summer’s Euro final win over Germany, has been tackling chores with her fellow camp mates since entering the Australian jungle just over a week ago.

After camp leader Matt Hancock woke up after his first night sleeping in the RV, Boy George, Seann Walsh and Scarlette Douglas worked alongside Jill to complete the camp chores.

Boy George sang a song as he washed the pots by the creek instead of in the bath.

Jill Scott entered the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here jungle for the new series from Sunday, November 6. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

Jill said in the Bush Telegraph: “Today, George added a new process for what he wanted to do and there was no way I was going to change his mind… I’m just doing as he says. Anything for an easy life.”

After dunny duty, Seann said: “Me and Sue finished work about an hour ago.” While Scarlette laughed: “You’re good, you can just chill for the rest of the day.”

Seann in the Bush Telegraph said: “10 minutes after I’ve woken up, I’ve finished work. This is the dream. This is what I’ve dreamed of my entire life.”

Jill previously told campmates ITV broadcaster Charlene and TV presenter and property expert Scarlette how she started playing football when she was five years old.

She said: “[I was] playing in the schoolyard with the boys. I literally didn’t realise until a couple of weeks in that I was literally the only girl doing it. But I had loads of energy as a kid.

"Even my grandma said on my Christening day, my legs were like this [mimed kicking] the whole time. My grandma reckons she said, ‘She’s going to be a footballer’ and I was about four months old or something [then].”

