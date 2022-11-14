After a week down under, the former midfielder has emerged as the front runner to claim victory, with the average odds offered standing at 5/4.

This puts her ahead of ex-rugby union international Mike Tindall on 5/1 and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a surprise tie in third place - according to odds aggregate website Odds Checker - with Owen Warner.

Jill Scott, far right, pictured with her I'm A Celeb co-stars, has been tipped to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Last night, Scott revealed to campmates her earliest experieneces of playing football, while Hancock was elected camp leader after facing his fifth consecutive trial, House of Horrors, in which he had to crawl through a giant doll's house searching for stars to feed the camp.

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for betting firm William Hill, said, “This series of I’m A Celeb has been fascinating to watch.

“Matt Hancock has been chosen to do every trial so far, which is hardly a surprise but it also means the public might keep him in the jungle longer so he can take part in as many bushtucker trials as possible.

