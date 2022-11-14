Sunderland footballing legend Jill Scott ends first week in the I'm a Celeb... jungle the bookies' odds-on favourite to be crowned 2022 series winner ahead of rivals Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock
A career with Sunderland and Manchester City plus a Euros win for the England Lionesses had already made her a legend on the pitch.
But Wearside favourite Jill Scott could soon add a crown to her haul of medals and trophies, after the bookies named her the favourite to be proclaimed Queen of the Jungle at the end of this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
After a week down under, the former midfielder has emerged as the front runner to claim victory, with the average odds offered standing at 5/4.
This puts her ahead of ex-rugby union international Mike Tindall on 5/1 and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a surprise tie in third place - according to odds aggregate website Odds Checker - with Owen Warner.
Last night, Scott revealed to campmates her earliest experieneces of playing football, while Hancock was elected camp leader after facing his fifth consecutive trial, House of Horrors, in which he had to crawl through a giant doll's house searching for stars to feed the camp.
Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for betting firm William Hill, said, “This series of I’m A Celeb has been fascinating to watch.
“Matt Hancock has been chosen to do every trial so far, which is hardly a surprise but it also means the public might keep him in the jungle longer so he can take part in as many bushtucker trials as possible.
“They also put him forward for camp leader, which he then won, so it looks like the public will continue to vote for him regardless of the context.”