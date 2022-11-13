Scott, who is among those appearing in the show, told campmates ITV broadcaster Charlene White and TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas how she started playing football when she was five years old.

She said: “[I was] playing in the schoolyard with the boys. I literally didn’t realise until a couple of weeks in that I was literally the only girl doing it.

"But I had loads of energy as a kid.

Jill Scott entered the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here jungle for the new series from Sunday, November 6. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

" Even my grandma said on my Christening day, my legs were like this [mimed kicking] the whole time. My grandma reckons she said, ‘She’s going to be a footballer’ and I was about four months old or something [then].”

The former England international said other children were accepting of her playing, but added: “It was the parents, some of the parents from opposing teams. If I beat their precious son, they’d shout stuff at us. Like, ‘kick her, hack her down…’ I’d come off the pitch literally in tears.”

Scarlette in the Bush Telegraph said: “For some people that could have broken them, but for her, it made her. So things can either make or break you and she took a positive spin on it and she kept going and look how she is.”

Charlene said her own young daughter is now playing: “It’s lovely because there’s so many girls and boys that play because you know the Lionesses are a massive inspiration.”

Jill Scott, far right, pictured with her I'm A Celeb co-stars. From left, Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, and Babatunde Aleshe. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV Picture Desk.

Jill in the Bush Telegraph reacted: “Along the way I had to put up with a few mean comments from the parents and stuff like that.

!Now, knowing that her [Charlene’s] young daughter won’t have to face that stuff, she’s on the start of that journey and it can be an amazing one for her.”

Jill continued to them: “The way the fans got behind us… I felt like everybody was supporting us in a positive way.

"Whereas sometimes for the guys, I do think when a tournament comes around they’re like, ‘Oh, how they going to do?’ and put a bit of a negative spin on it. But I did feel like everybody was supporting us and we’re going to do something special.

"The guys were so supportive as well. They came and shared their stories about their Euros experience and was like…”

Charlene noted: “It’s not a full experience is it though because they’ve never actually like won… so… next time the boys have the Euros, presumably the girls will go into their changing room and explain to them how they managed to win it and how they ought to do the same. You now need to be advising them.”

Jill admitted: “That win’s going to be iconic for a long time but the biggest thing for me - the medal, I look at it and I have the biggest, cheesiest grin ever - but knowing girls can say, ‘You know what, I want to be a footballer’ and it’s normal, it’s fine.”

Hancock on being camp leader

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock said being voted leader of the I'm A Celebrity campsite "more than makes up for" losing to Boris Johnson in the 2019 Tory Party leadership election.

The 44-year-old Tory MP was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May in No 10, but withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Mr Johnson.

Sunday's episode of I'm A Celebrity saw him receive enough votes from the public to enter a head-to-head with former England rugby star Mike Tindall for control of the campsite.

The former health secretary recruited ITV broadcaster Charlene White, who he has previously clashed with over his breaking of Covid-19 guidance during the pandemic, and they were triumphant in a challenge that saw them working together to switch on a series of lights.

Ahead of the task, Tindall joked: "If I went home and I'd lost to Matt Hancock, I'd be in so much shit."

Hancock then told White, "We are definitely the underdogs", before she replied: "Did you go into the leadership challenge thinking you were the underdog?"

After their win, Hancock declared: "Obviously, it's a great honour and privilege to be camp leader. I want to thank everybody who voted for me."

White asked, "Does this win feel sweet, especially after you lost to Boris? Do you feel like you have been vindicated?" Prompting him to reply: "This more than makes up for it."

However, their success prompted soap star Sue Cleaver, Tindall's would be deputy, to remark: "We now have a dictatorship..."

Hancock and White were then charged with assigning their campmates to chores while remaining exempt and getting the chance to sleep inside the RV - a step up from the campsite.

Earlier in the episode, Hancock was stung by a scorpion around camp, later telling his fellow contestants: "It was so painful... It hurts a lot and I'm feeling slightly dizzy."

He was seen by a medic straight away with TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas later joking in the Bush Telegraph: "He looked like he wanted to cry."

Hancock was voted to become leader of the campsite after facing his fifth consecutive trial, House of Horrors, in which he had to crawl through a giant doll's house full of pigeons, snakes and troughs full of offal, searching for stars to feed the camp.

Asked by co-host Declan Donnelly why he thought the public kept voting for him to take part in the gruelling trials, Hancock responded: "It must be the facial expressions."

Facing his fear of snakes, the Tory MP located nine out of the 11 stars on offer, despite a snake attempting to strike him at eye level.

After returning triumphant to camp, he admitted: "I was absolutely shitting myself."

It comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood revealed she was forced to withdraw from the show after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.

The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also suggested low sodium and potassium levels, prompting staff to immediately take her to hospital.

Attwood, 31, disclosed the reason for her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.

However, she also said her tests at the hospital and back in the UK produced normal results.

A show spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure, Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

