Blaine Hammond was found with multiple severe head injuries in a green utility box, formerly used for telecommunications equipment, down a quiet cut near some allotments at Saltburn Road, Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard doctors and paramedics attended the scene but nothing could be done to save his life.

The 22-year-old had suffered around 13 blows to his head and had devastating injuries, which were inflicted by Anthony Keating and Louis Whelan on December 2.

The pair have been found guilty of murder.

Mr Hammond had initially been attacked inside Whelan's home and ended up outside in the garden then he was dragged feet first along the street to the box, while he was still alive and left to die in the cold.

Keating, 23, of Palmerston Road, Sunderland and Whelan, 23, then of Saltburn Road, Sunderland, both denied his murder but have now both been foundguilty by a jury after a trial.

Mr Justice Morris will sentence the pair next month but warned them: "You have both been found guilty of murder. The sentence for murder is fixed by law and it is a life sentence.

"I will sentence you at a later date. At that hearing I will set the minimum term that you must serve before you can be considered for release on licence."

Louis Whelan.

Mr Hammond was described by his mum, who had gone looking for him when he failed to return home as expected, as being well liked, with lots of friends and "would lift your spirits and never hurt a fly".

In a statement, which has been read to the court, she said: "The following morning, Friday December 3 Blaine had not come home. This was unusual, Blaine would always come home.

"He didn't have a house key as he lost so many previously so I left the door open for him.

"Blaine didn't have a mobile phone, hadn't had one for probably six months.

Anthony Keating.

"I started messaging Blaine's friends to see if they knew where he was.

"I also drove around the area looking for Blaine."

The mum said she had read a post on Facebook about a body being found in unexplained circumstances and saw ambulance and police at the scene but did not think that was related to her search for her son.

She said that after messaging another of Blaine's friends she rang the hospital and drove to the police station.

Blaine Hammond.

The mum added: "Blaine was social and well liked, with lots of friends. He was always in and out of the house, spending time with his friends.

"He was the sort of person who would lift your spirits. He was a good person, wouldn't hurt a fly."

Prosecutor Peter Glenser KC told the court police were alerted by a telephone call last December that a man had fallen down some garden stairs and "smashed his face up" and had been put in the telecommunications box.

Mr Glenser told jurors: "The caller said the man was asleep, breathing and he had wrapped him in a blanket and placed him in a green box, similar to a telephone box.

"The caller refused to give his name."

Mr Glenser said the caller gave his address as Saltburn Road and police who attended the area located the box.

Newcastle Crown Court.

He added: "The PC saw a man, a white male, lying on the floor.

"He checked the male for signs of life by shouting and shaking him. The man was cold to touch and unresponsive. There was no pulse and it was obvious the person had multiple severe head injuries.

"The police did what they could to try and resuscitate him, as did paramedics and doctors who attended but nothing could be done and his life was pronounced extinct about an hour or so later.

Mr Glenser added: "The prosecution say the two men in the dock, Louis Whelan and Anthony Keating, between them took part in a savage assault on Blaine Hammond, punching him, kicking him, stamping on him, intending to cause him really serious injury in the living room of Louis Whelan's home address at Saltburn Road, Sunderland."

Mr Glenser said after the pair had beaten Mr Hammond inside the house he was "ejected" out of the front door and Keating left on his moped about 15 minutes later.

The court heard after Keating left the house, Whelan went back inside, leaving Mr Hammond "injured and defenceless" outside.

Mr Glenser said Whelan then sent a series of Facebook messages to try and get someone else to call an ambulance.

In one such message Whelan said: "He took my £20, I've smashed him all over, he's on death's door like, he's still breathing, will you phone and ambulance."

In another he wrote: "He just tried to get £20 off me so I just brayed him all over and he's ******* dying like, need an ambulance."

The court heard there were also discussions over Facebook between Whelan and Keating.

Mr Glenser said Whelan then "dragged" Mr Hammond across Saltburn Road and into the green cabin.

The court heard Mr Hammond may have suffered up to 13 blows to his head and had abrasions and fractured nasal bones.