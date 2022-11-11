Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver told campmates how a chance encounter at a theatre led to a reconciliation with her birth mother.

Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap since 2000, opened up to her fellow reality show contestants about being adopted and how acting "saved" her.

The 59-year-old explained that when she was in her early twenties she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester were looking for "tiny parts" for the theatre production of Oedipus.

Jill Scott is appearing I'm a Celeb.

She explained that after walking in on the first day, an actor said: "Oh my god, she's the absolute double of my wife when I met her," before asking Cleaver for her date of birth.

Cleaver said he then asked where she was born: "And I went, 'Barnet.' He rung his wife and he said, 'I've found her'."

Scott responded by saying: "That has just given me goosebumps. That is the most incredible story I think I've ever heard."

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe added: "That's spooky. That's mad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleaver continued: "She was 16 or 17 when she had me. I think she did what she had to do. I grew up in a very loving family. It's uncanny and I've got two half sisters who are all in the business.

"It's lovely because my mum and my birth mother, we've all met, been out for dinner, we've all kept in touch, so we've all had a lovely relationship ever since, so it's a nice ending. I'm very lucky."

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Cleaver said: "I'm usually a very private person, I just feel really really safe and supported. It just naturally these things come out, it felt good to share."

Hancock admits ‘mistake’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hancock admitted he made a “mistake” and regrets the actions that led to his resignation as health secretary after partaking in the first eating trial of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! series.

The West Suffolk MP, 44, faced camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English, with Culture Club’s Boy George to bring back 11 stars for camp during Friday’s episode.

The public voted for the pair to take part in the Bushtucker trial, marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp on Wednesday with comedian Seann Walsh.

Sitting opposite each other at a Mexican-themed jungle cafe while a Mariachi band played, Hancock first faced a fish-eye taco which he said tasted “very fishy,” while Boy George ate sticky beans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hancock had to drink an entire glass of blended meal worms accompanied with a witchetty grub garnish – which he described as “absolutely disgusting” branding the texture “horrible.”

The Tory MP said eating the tip of a camel’s penis was “soft and crunchy,” and described the thought of eating a sheep’s vagina as “disgusting”.

After being served a cow’s anus, he added: “The texture’s terrible and all the time you’re thinking about what you’re eating. I don’t recommend it as a main course.”

Co-host Ant McPartlin joked: “We’ll take it off the menu, thank you for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musician Boy George also gagged loudly as he tackled a plate of fermented plums, adding: “It tastes like perfume.”

For the final star, Hancock had to a eat cockroaches and blended cockroach dip, while Boy George faced blended and fermented seaweed – earning the pair a full house of stars.

After the challenge, Hancock was questioned by his campmates about breaking coronavirus social distancing rules during the pandemic by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Hancock, who resigned as health secretary in June 2021, said: “It was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody. That’s why I apologised for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “It’s that kind of, you just do it and then afterwards it’s like, ‘Oh I’m sorry, I’m sorry’.”

Hancock replied: “No, because it’s bigger than that.”

Loose Women star Charlene White said: “It’s massively bigger than that. My aunt died from Covid in the first wave.

“So, we couldn’t go to the hospital to go and visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

Hancock replied: “Yeah. Well, there you go. That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do.”

Speaking to White, he added: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”

Douglas said: “I nearly cried then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hancock replied: “So did I. We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”

The exchange prompted both White and Cleaver to give him a hug, to which the actress added: “That took balls Matt to say that.”

Hancock later told the Bush Telegraph that his campmates asked questions that the public have got and “it’s only respectful to just give completely straight and truthful answers”.

He added: “I wasn’t really expecting it, but it did get very emotional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.