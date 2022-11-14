Blaine Hammond was found with multiple severe head injuries in a green utility box, formerly used for telecommunications equipment, down a quiet cut near some allotments in Saltburn Road, Sunderland.

Blaine had suffered around 13 blows to his head and had devastating injuries, which were inflicted by Anthony Keating and Louis Whelan on December 2.

Emergency services attended Saltburn Road and found the body of 22-year-old Blaine Hammond, who was later sadly pronounced dead.

During a four week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, a jury heard how Whelan, of Watling Street, Towcester, and Keating, of Palmerston Road, Sunderland, savagely beat Blaine before leaving him for dead.

Today (Monday, November 14) the duo have been found guilty of murder, prompting Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sharon Chatterton, to thank the community and team of officers and staff for their help during the case.

Speaking after the hearing, she said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Blaine’s loved ones following his tragic death and we will continue to support them in any way that we can.

“This was a shocking and brutal attack which has left a family without a son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson and a dear friend.

“The offenders have then gone on to deny the charges put to them and made Blaine’s loved ones suffer through a lengthy court process and trial before they were able to see justice done in court.

“No result will ever take away the pain of what’s happened, but hopefully this guilty verdict today gives the family some closure.

"Finally, I want to thank the team of officers and staff who have remained dedicated to this investigation and worked tirelessly to ensure a conviction.