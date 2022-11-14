Northumbria Police praise community help with probe into the death of Sunderland's Blaine Hammond in 'shocking and brutal attack' as pair sentenced for murder
Officers have commended the local community for their help after two murderers were found guilty of carrying out a "savage" attack before dumping their victim in a box to die.
Blaine Hammond was found with multiple severe head injuries in a green utility box, formerly used for telecommunications equipment, down a quiet cut near some allotments in Saltburn Road, Sunderland.
Blaine had suffered around 13 blows to his head and had devastating injuries, which were inflicted by Anthony Keating and Louis Whelan on December 2.
An investigation was immediately launched by police and extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries enabled detectives to arrest and later charge Whelan and Keating with murder.
During a four week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, a jury heard how Whelan, of Watling Street, Towcester, and Keating, of Palmerston Road, Sunderland, savagely beat Blaine before leaving him for dead.
Today (Monday, November 14) the duo have been found guilty of murder, prompting Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sharon Chatterton, to thank the community and team of officers and staff for their help during the case.
Speaking after the hearing, she said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Blaine’s loved ones following his tragic death and we will continue to support them in any way that we can.
“This was a shocking and brutal attack which has left a family without a son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson and a dear friend.
“The offenders have then gone on to deny the charges put to them and made Blaine’s loved ones suffer through a lengthy court process and trial before they were able to see justice done in court.
“No result will ever take away the pain of what’s happened, but hopefully this guilty verdict today gives the family some closure.
“Finally, I want to thank the team of officers and staff who have remained dedicated to this investigation and worked tirelessly to ensure a conviction.
“I also want to commend the local community and all those who helped with this case - your support has helped get the result Blaine and his family deserve.”