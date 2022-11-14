Eighteen-year-old Connor had been on a night out with friends when he was stabbed after trying to defuse an altercation in February 2019.

Now they are backing a national week of action – known as Operation Sceptre – to reiterate the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

Mum Tanya is desperate to save any more families from the pain she and Connor’s Dad Simon and sister Ellen have gone through: “The impact Connor’s death has had on us as a family has been truly devastating on a daily basis,” she said.

"It never leaves you, it never gets any easier, and the pain is real – please stop and think.”

As part of the awareness week, which runs from today, Monday, November 14, police will be working with partners to carry out a range of activity including knife searches, targeting suspects and delivering educational inputs in schools and universities.

“The Connor Brown Trust works tirelessly with young people to educate them on the impact knife crime has on families, friends, and communities. We have carried out many workshops’ session,” said Tanya.

Connor Brown

Surrender bins have also been placed at seven stations across the Northumbria force area, including Southwick, with members of the public encouraged to hand over any unwanted knives or sharp objects which they fear could fall into the wrong hands.

Serious Violence and Knife Crime Lead for Northumbria Police, Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, said: “Our message to anyone who carries a knife if a simple one – you risk destroying more than one life.

“The impact of carrying a knife can be devastating, with lives lost, loved ones left heartbroken and futures ruined.

Simon and Tanya Brown have set up the Connor Brown Trust in their son's memory

“There can never be an acceptable reason to carry a knife or any kind of weapon and we would urge those who believe otherwise to think again.”

“From taking positive action against anyone found in possession of knife, to educating young people about the dangers of carrying weapons – we are committed to working with our partners to make sure our communities continue to be as safe as they can be.”

If you have information about someone who is in possession of a prohibited weapon, or want to report any suspicious activity, get in touch with using the Tell Us Something page on the force website.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron

If a crime is happening, or you need urgent assistance, always call 999.

:: Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square and Ally Gordon, 20, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, denied Connor’s murder at Newcastle Crown Court in December 2019.

Barrass was found guilty of murder and having a knife in public and jailed for life, with a minimum of 20 years behind bars.