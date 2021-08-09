Connor Brown, a popular and loved 18-year-old, tragically died after being stabbed on a night out in Sunderland in February 2019.

His death united the city in grief and the amateur boxer will forever be remembered by all who knew him for his ‘heart of gold’ and ‘infectious’ smile.

Now, his family and friends have set up a trust in his name to ‘educate’ young people and raise awareness about the dangers of carrying a knife.

Parents Simon and Tanya Brown have set up a trust in Connor's name

The Connor Brown Trust will officially launch on September 14 and mum Tanya Brown says the family wants to ‘give something back’ to the city who have ‘supported them through the darkest of days’.

Tanya said: “We’re all really excited but also very nervous because the trust is something we have been planning for a long time and now it’s finally come together.

"We want to give something back to the city, to all the people who have supported our family through the darkest of days, through the trial and through the grief – Connor has created this platform and now we’re going to turn it into something positive.”

Connor Brown is described as having an 'infectious smile'

Connor, who worked as a receptionist at Happy House Surgery, developed self-discipline and self-confidence through his love and ability for all sports.

It is hoped the trust will be able to offer young people, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, the same opportunities to help steer them away from crime by giving them goals to achieve and be proud of.

The trust also hopes to support victims of violent crimes and their families.

Connor’s mum said: “We want to get children out and about to encourage physical activity and to tackle things like obesity and problems surrounding mental health.

Special Recognition Award at the South Tyneside & Sunderland Health Awards 2019 awarded to Connor Brown, collected by his parents Simon and Tanya Brown.

"The trust has been set up to educate young people and to raise awareness of knife crime – a split second can change your whole life as well as the family and friends of another, we just want to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife.”

