Gentoo’s Aspire grants scheme was launched in 2003. It makes donations of up to £500 to support projects and activities for Gentoo tenants to access.

In the last year the group has awarded more than £18,500 in Aspire grants to over 40 community associations.

The funding allowed Pennywell Neighbourhood Centre to replace a piano for their singing group, Thompson Road Community Garden to buy new gardening equipment and Friends of Bunnyhill were able to buy equipment to host a tree planting day.

From left: Chloe Rudkin of Gentoo and Gentoo Tenant Voice admin Sheryl Robinson, with members of Pennywell Neighbourhood Centre singing group.

Over the 20 years, the programme has benefited many local groups including art, music and drama clubs, toddler play groups, local football clubs, older people’s clubs and resident and community associations.

Aspire grants are used to fund community projects, environmental projects, projects to tackle unemployment, activities designed for or delivered by young people and health and wellbeing projects.

Gary Brooks, chief executive of Pennywell Neighbourhood Centre said: “The funding from Gentoo saved our singing group from cancellation as we were able to replace a borrowed piano and buy our own.

“If we lost access to a piano, this would have impacted the group massively. The group can now continue indefinitely and get together every Wednesday. The grant has ultimately helped us improve the health and well-being of local vulnerable people ensuring meaningful, social connection with their neighbours.”

Brenda Naisby, tenant board member at Gentoo, said: “Our Tenant Voice Committee members are dedicated to maintaining and improving the neighbourhoods we live in.

“Every Aspire grant we approve contributes to bringing communities closer together and making our city a better place to live.

“We were delighted to hear Aspire grants have provided more than £227,000 to community groups in Sunderland over the years and we look forward to seeing more communities benefit from grants in the future.”

Susie Thompson, Gentoo’s executive director of housing, said: “The grants are a great way of bringing communities together and putting our tenants at the forefront of decision making for their neighbourhoods.”