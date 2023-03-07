Demolition work starts on Sunderland's former Havelock Hospital to make way for 19 new bungalows in Pennywell
Demolition of a former hospital is underway so new homes can be built in Pennywell.
The former Havelock Hospital will be replaced by a small residential community.
The 19 supported bungalows are being developed as part of Sunderland City Council’s £59million Housing Delivery and Investment Plan (HDIP). All 19 are one-bedroom homes.
Once the existing building is cleared, construction will begin with work expected to be completed in 2024.
Sunderland-based MCC Homes Limited have signed an agreement with the council to build the bungalows, which will support people living with disabilities.
The development is supported by Homes England as part of a plan to deliver more supported properties for vulnerable residents, more bungalows for people living with disabilities and older residents, as well as general use homes available for affordable rent.
Cllr Kevin Johnston, dynamic city portfolio holder at the council, said: “It’s brilliant to see the way being cleared for 19 new one-story homes, which will help us deliver more accessible properties for people living with disabilities in Sunderland.
“The scheme, which will see us working with MCC Homes Limited, will ensure we have the range of properties we need to support our more vulnerable residents to live in homes that are suited to their needs and that enable them to live a happy, fulfilled life, as independently as possible.”
Luke Lee, MCC Homes’ head of operations, said: “We’re proud to be moving forward with this scheme on behalf of the council.
"Each development this HDIP delivers with a local supply chain not only creates more high-quality homes attuned to the needs of residents in the city, but supports Sunderland firms to reinvest in local people and businesses, benefiting the city economy.”
The scheme is part of a plan which sees the local council become a Registered Housing Provider again, renting its first homes in more than 20 years. Homes England has enabled the development with a £954,000 grant.
Andrea Taylor, senior manager at Homes England, said: “We are committed to supporting the city of Sunderland who have ambitions to build new homes and our investment through affordable housing grant allows us to do that.
"We’re delighted that this funding will enable Sunderland to deliver much needed new homes in the Sunderland area.”