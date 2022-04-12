Back in November 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for a parcel of land off Hudson Road in the Hendon ward.

The site was formerly the home of Coutts And Findlater Ltd, however the commercial use was removed with the site subsequently returned to grassed open space.

New proposals, from applicant MCC Homes Ltd, aimed to redevelop the brownfield land to create 16 one-bedroom bungalows for those aged over 55.

The site where the bungalows will take shape.

Each bungalow would have a lounge / kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom and a level access entrance porch.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the plans, registered provider Sunderland City Council is linked to the scheme and will purchase the units.

The local authority’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee discussed the planning application at a meeting on April 11, 2022.

Council planners, recommending the scheme for approval, said the housing development would be “100% affordable” and acceptable in principle.

A report prepared by council planning officers added the housing would “contribute to the residential offer in the city centre and contribute to its wider mixed-use nature.”

During debate on the proposals, some councillors raised concerns about the applicant failing to seek accreditation to the Secured by Design (SBD) initiative, which was recommended by Northumbria Police.

A consultation statement from the police said the properties could “potentially be at risk from foraging criminality” due to their proximity to the city centre and would benefit from the SPD scheme.

Councillor James Doyle, speaking at City Hall this week, said: “I think we do see a number of applicants who present applications to this committee and they seem to ignore the recommendations of Northumbria Police and that is frustrating”.

In response to concerns about impacts on biodiversity, council ecology experts told councillors that the development would increase the site’s potential to support protected and notable species.

This would be achieved through features such as bat boxes and bird boxes.

Following debate, the plans won unanimous support from councillors on the Planning and Highways (East) Committee.

The approval is subject to a completed section 106 agreement, which aims to secure financial contributions from the developer towards affordable housing, ecological mitigation and alternative open space provision in the Hendon ward.