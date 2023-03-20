A total of 210 trees are being planted at Bunnyhill as part of a drive to improve the environment and help local wildlife.

Community group Friends of Bunnyhill is planting the trees as part of its work to help protect and make use of the nature and surrounding heritage site, while bringing the community together.

Friends of Bunnyhill is a community inspired group, set up to help protect and make use of a beautiful local nature spot

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith and the team of tree planting volunteers, including Friends of Bunnyhill.

The group is also one of this year’s chosen Mayor’s charities and Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith, came along to help plant the first of the trees.

Joining the Mayor and the Friends of Bunnyhill to plant the first trees were Cllr Paul Stewart, firefighters from Marley Park Fire Station, police officers and staff from Gentoo.

The saplings are a mix of willow, cherry, elder, hazel, rowan, oak, crab apple, dogwood, holly, hawthorn, blackthorn, dog rose and silver birch.

They were donated by the Woodland Trust after the Friends of Bunnyhill applied for some new trees for the area. Officers from Sunderland City Council worked with the charity to advise on planting.

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith attended the tree planting along with volunteers including Gill Binyon from Friends of Bunnyhill and local firefighters.

Cllr Smith said: “I am delighted to be able to come along and help plant the first of 210 trees that will improve the look and feel of this area, while providing valuable habitats for local wildlife.

“I am pleased to be able to work with Friends of Bunnyhill and be able to support them in their great work to raise environmental awareness and encourage residents to take pride in their environment both now and for future generations.”

Gill Binyon, chair of Friends of Bunnyhill, said: “Our group has had the great pleasure of working to improve this urban beauty spot over the past two years, making many improvements for everyone to enjoy.

“This would not have been possible without our committee volunteers, Sunderland City Council and ground staff, Cllrs Smith, Usher and Stewart and our partner agencies.

“We are also grateful for the financial support from the city council’s community chest, Gentoo aspire grants, national lottery funding and the Woodland Trust.”