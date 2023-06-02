The Sunderland-based housing association is offering the chance to learn more about the 18 vacancies at their head office at Emperor House, Doxford International Business Park.

The apprenticeship recruitment day offers those interested the chance to talk to Gentoo staff, who will be on hand to offer advice and information about applying for the roles and what they entail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since forming as the Sunderland Housing Group in 2001, Gentoo has created over 300 apprenticeship opportunities and in 2023 applicants can apply for roles in gas, plumbing, electrical, joinery, plastering, roofing, bricklaying, business administration, building surveying, housing and accountancy.

The Gentoo apprentices of 2022.

Gentoo say that their tenants who apply for these apprenticeships – and meet the relevant criteria – will be guaranteed an interview.

All successful applicants will receive benefits, including 30 days paid holiday plus bank holidays, a cash healthcare plan, employee assistance programme and retail discounts.

Chloe Nichols, who joined the Gentoo apprenticeship scheme last year as a business admin apprentice, said: “I’m really enjoying my apprenticeship with Gentoo. It’s been exciting starting work whilst still being able to experience college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at Gentoo has been so friendly and I'm really looking forward to see where my apprenticeship takes me in the future.”

Louise Bassett, chief executive officer of Gentoo Group said: “We have recruited some excellent apprentices over the years and are committed to continuing our investment in apprenticeships as part of our future workforce.

"We are also pleased to be able to support our tenants by guaranteeing interviews for tenants who meet the relevant criteria.

“The scheme is a great way to start your career with Gentoo and many of apprentices progress further within the organisation following completion of their apprenticeship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recruitment day will take place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, June 17 at Emperor House, Doxford International Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XR.