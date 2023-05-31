The survey doesn’t reveal how many places were surveyed, although London came bottom. What makes one place “better” than another is indistinct.

Much of the criteria is based on opinion of “worry” or “feelings” over personal safety, rather than verifiable crime figures; whereas actual opinions on the enjoyability of a night out from impartial judges, or anyone for that matter, do not form part of the results.

However, you can use the “findings” to confidently assert that Sunderland offers a better night out than Glasgow (27th) or Liverpool (30th). Evidence that suits us is always unimpeachable.

The Fire Station - a delightful place for the evening socialiser and far from the only one in Sunderland.

It was all rather vague and peculiar. But we finished respectably and, perplexing methodology aside, rightly so.

The city centre has some noteworthy bars; around Keel Square for example, plus several others which tend to attract (although not exclusively) a slightly older crowd. A good scattering of recommendable eateries exist. The younger lot still crowd the nightclubs.

It isn’t all about the city centre either. Roker, for example has a number of agreeable bars these days. CAMRA has 14 pubs across the city in its vaunted guide.

Cue the predictable sneering from the usual bores, who regard positivity as uncool and themselves as amusing.

These people often immediately refer to what might be perceived as Sunderland’s less salubrious establishments. Well anyone can do that. In any city.

Constructive criticism is one thing. Exaggerating, if not spouting outright falsehoods, is quite another.

Yet social media commentary on the subject relies heavily on hot air. Depending on which ill-informed burbler you misspend your attention on, Sunderland is virtually deserted on a weekend; or it resembles one of the rowdier passages from the Book of Revelation.

It can’t possibly be both. Either there is wall-to-wall brawling, or it’s empty.

Well guess what. Neither is true and the same applies to the notion that everywhere else in the UK is violence-free and a ton of fun.