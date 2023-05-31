News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

Great nights out in Sunderland - despite what the bores might say

According to a new and rather strange survey, Sunderland offers the 24th best night out in the UK.
By Tony Gillan
Published 31st May 2023, 18:08 BST- 2 min read

The survey doesn’t reveal how many places were surveyed, although London came bottom. What makes one place “better” than another is indistinct.

Much of the criteria is based on opinion of “worry” or “feelings” over personal safety, rather than verifiable crime figures; whereas actual opinions on the enjoyability of a night out from impartial judges, or anyone for that matter, do not form part of the results.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, you can use the “findings” to confidently assert that Sunderland offers a better night out than Glasgow (27th) or Liverpool (30th). Evidence that suits us is always unimpeachable.

The Fire Station - a delightful place for the evening socialiser and far from the only one in Sunderland.The Fire Station - a delightful place for the evening socialiser and far from the only one in Sunderland.
The Fire Station - a delightful place for the evening socialiser and far from the only one in Sunderland.
Most Popular

It was all rather vague and peculiar. But we finished respectably and, perplexing methodology aside, rightly so.

The city centre has some noteworthy bars; around Keel Square for example, plus several others which tend to attract (although not exclusively) a slightly older crowd. A good scattering of recommendable eateries exist. The younger lot still crowd the nightclubs.

It isn’t all about the city centre either. Roker, for example has a number of agreeable bars these days. CAMRA has 14 pubs across the city in its vaunted guide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cue the predictable sneering from the usual bores, who regard positivity as uncool and themselves as amusing.

These people often immediately refer to what might be perceived as Sunderland’s less salubrious establishments. Well anyone can do that. In any city.

Constructive criticism is one thing. Exaggerating, if not spouting outright falsehoods, is quite another.

Yet social media commentary on the subject relies heavily on hot air. Depending on which ill-informed burbler you misspend your attention on, Sunderland is virtually deserted on a weekend; or it resembles one of the rowdier passages from the Book of Revelation.

Read More
13 things you might not know about Sunderland, including where you can see stala...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It can’t possibly be both. Either there is wall-to-wall brawling, or it’s empty.

Well guess what. Neither is true and the same applies to the notion that everywhere else in the UK is violence-free and a ton of fun.

If “You won’t catch me on a night out in Sunderland” is your motif then, for that at least, your betters thank you.

Related topics:SunderlandCAMRALondonGlasgowLiverpool