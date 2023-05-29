13 things you might not know about Sunderland, including where you can see stalactites

2 . Wearmouth Colliery was the deepest mine in the world

There can’t be a person living in Sunderland who doesn’t know about the city’s mining history, but not everyone would know that the area was once home to the deepest mine in the world. When Wearmouth Colliery began producing coal in 1835, it was the deepest mine in the world at 481m, almost a third of a mile. Eventually there were three pits on the site, imaginatively entitled A, B and C. In December 1993 Wearmouth became the last deep coal mine of the County Durham coalfield to close. The Stadium of Light was built on the site next to the three shafts leading deep below the earth. References to how far down you can go have not been lost on those who regularly attend the stadium. Photo: Sunderland Echo