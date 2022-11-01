John, 66, has been left with life-changing head injuries after falling down the stairs at his home in December 2021.

Due to his complex medical condition and ongoing assessment, he’s been unable to return home since the freak accident, leading to a fundraising drive to help build an extension onto the home in Ingleby Barwick so it can accommodate the grandad of seven and his specialist needs.

We featured John’s story last month and it led to an outpouring of support, including a donation from former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray, with the family now reaching a target milestone of £20,000 to help bring John home as part of an ongoing fundraising drive.

John photographed by the Echo in August 1988

Once-active John enjoyed a 20-year career in football, starting his career at his home town club of Dundee, before playing for Sheffield United, York City, Bristol City, more than 100 appearances for SAFC, helping them get back to the top flight, and finishing his playing days at Hartlepool United, with more than 150 games.

It was during his time at Sunderland from 1987 to 1990 that he moved his family to their present home in Ingleby Barwick, with wife Diane, where they raised their three daughters, Rebecca, Charlotte and Kelly – and he is still fondly remembered by fans.

Eldest daughter Rebecca Hutcheson said: “Our October fundraising was MacPhail’s Miles, in which we asked people to walk 100 miles in October, or to donate without taking part.

John made more than 100 appearances for SAFC

"Our initial target was £5,000, but we soon hit that so we raised it to £10,000, genuinely not thinking we’d hit it, so to reach £20,000 is just incredible.

"The fans have all been completely unbelievable. All these years later, people still have so many fond memories and they’ve made some lovely comments in the JustGiving page, which has really helped us as a family.”

After our article, Sir Bob Murray got in touch with Rebecca to chat about his memories of John and made a donation of £1,000 to the cause.

Writing on the JustGiving page, Sir Bob said: “I have many fond memories of John. Everything about him was great, both on and off the field. I have massive respect for him. He set a great example to others.”

John MacPhail playing for the Black Cats in the Safc v Nufc derby on September 24 1989

Planning permission has been lodged with the local council and an architect appointed ready to build the extension to the family home.

John is currently undergoing a lengthy and intensive rehabilitation at Walkergate Park specialist centre, in Newcastle, but it’s hoped he may be able to come home for late spring 2023.

Whilst the target for the MacPhail’s Miles fundraising has been reached, the overall fundraising continues to help cover the extensive home extension costs.

On November 19, a fundraising dinner will take place at Wynyard Hall, with another dinner taking place in John’s home city of Dundee on November 25.

*To donate to the Bring John Home campaign visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/johnmacphail