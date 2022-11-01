Family tribute to local football legend Gordon Howe who helped create Sunderland Sunday and Over 40s leagues

“Colourful character” Gordon passed away on Friday October 28 from dementia related complications, surrounded by his family at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A football fanatic, Gordon played for SAFC schoolboys before signing professional forms for his beloved hometown club in 1947.

However, after 18 months of playing for the reserves, at the age of 17, Gordon enlisted with the army where he joined the Royal Logistics Corps and was sent to the Suez Canal in Egypt to help enforce post WWII security, before later serving in Germany.

As well as playing centre forward for the British Army football team, it was during this time the talented teenager from Pallion also played for Werder Bremen, who now play in the Bundesliga top division.

Despite following his passion for fitness as a physical training instructor and graduating to the rank of sergeant, Gordon returned to England to sign professional forms with York City, and spent the 1950s playing for the Minstermen, as well as Sheffield United and Oldham Athletic, before ending his career at Bicester Town FC in Oxfordshire, where he met his late wife Lydia.

Daughter Rozlyn Mcguinness, 59, who remembers as a child seeing her dad play, said: “My dad ate, slept and drank football. He loved it and was a fantastic player. He was only 5ft 9in but was as strong as an ox. He had such a powerful shot that he was known for often breaking the net.”

Proud Gordon Howe pictured after receiving his FIFA World Service Award.

Husband Christopher Mcguinness, 61, added: “Gordon was a larger than life character and the people who saw him play said he was superb. I saw him playing local football at the age of 52, and he was still good then.

"I work for Nexus and used to play for their team. He would often come and support me. He was a larger than life character – loud and proud, with a great sense of humour.

"He was a good friend as well as my father-in-law.”

After retiring from professional football, Gordon returned to Sunderland where he played a pivotal role in founding the Sunderland Sunday League, and in 1980, also helped to create the Sunderland and District over 40s league, where he continued to play “well into his fifties”.

Gordon Howe during his playing days with Bicester Town FC.

Rozalyn said: “People thought he was mad at the time, but I remember him going around the social clubs looking for interest to join the league. He loved keeping fit and also spent time coaching Seaham Red Star. He was thrilled when FIFA awarded him the World Services honour.”

Away from football, Gordon was a keen swimmer, and during her childhood, Rozlyn remembers her father teaching many local children to swim at Newcastle Road Swimming Pool.

She said: “When he was only 16 he rescued three men who’d got into difficulties searching for coal near Roker pier. He always said how important it was to swim in case you ever needed to save yourself.”

Gordon Howe in his later years.

While Gordon’s footballing exploits will live long in the memory of those who saw him play, it’s his role as a devoted father to Rozlyn, Gordon, Alyson and Pamela, grandfather to 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren and much loved uncle to nephew Robert, that he will be most fondly remembered.

Rozlyn said: “He was my dad and was a great character and I will miss him so much. He loved to sing and tell a story. He was a bit eccentric, but everyone loved him.”

Rozlyn also paid tribute to the staff on Ward E53 at Sunderland Royal Hospital who looked after Gordon during his final weeks.

Gordon’s funeral will take place at 10am on Wednesday November 16 at Holy Trinity Church in Southwick followed by a committal service at Southwick Cemetery at 11am.