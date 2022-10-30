Sunderland's Veterans' Walk: Pictures from ceremony as latest stones on city memorial are unveiled
It was a poignant day for families as the latest stones at Sunderland’s Veterans’ Walk were unveiled.
The memorial in Mowbray Park pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of those who have served in the Armed Forces, with a further 84 stones revealed on Saturday, October 29.
It’s been six years since the first stones of the project were placed – and now, more than 1,000 stones sit in tribute to lost loved ones.
The unveiling was attended by veterans’ families, military standard bearers and Councillor Alison Smith, Mayor of Sunderland.
Here, we take a closer look at the ceremony in this series of touching pictures.
