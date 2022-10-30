The memorial in Mowbray Park pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of those who have served in the Armed Forces, with a further 84 stones revealed on Saturday, October 29.

It’s been six years since the first stones of the project were placed – and now, more than 1,000 stones sit in tribute to lost loved ones.

The unveiling was attended by veterans’ families, military standard bearers and Councillor Alison Smith, Mayor of Sunderland.

Here, we take a closer look at the ceremony in this series of touching pictures.

1. Respect Organiser Rob Deverson, left, speaking at the unveiling of the latest additions to the Veterans' Walk in Mowbray Park. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Announcement The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith and her consort, husband David Smith, pictured with organisers Tom Cuthbertson, left, and Rob Deverson, right, at the unveiling ceremony on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Here they are A special moment for families as the newest stones are revealed to the public on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. We stand together A show of respect at the Veterans' Walk event on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales