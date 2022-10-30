News you can trust since 1873
The latest stones were unveiled at Sunderland's Veterans' Walk on Saturday, October 29. Here, we take a look at more pictures from the ceremony.

Sunderland's Veterans' Walk: Pictures from ceremony as latest stones on city memorial are unveiled

It was a poignant day for families as the latest stones at Sunderland’s Veterans’ Walk were unveiled.

By Debra Fox
4 minutes ago

The memorial in Mowbray Park pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of those who have served in the Armed Forces, with a further 84 stones revealed on Saturday, October 29.

It’s been six years since the first stones of the project were placed – and now, more than 1,000 stones sit in tribute to lost loved ones.

The unveiling was attended by veterans’ families, military standard bearers and Councillor Alison Smith, Mayor of Sunderland.

Here, we take a closer look at the ceremony in this series of touching pictures.

1. Respect

Organiser Rob Deverson, left, speaking at the unveiling of the latest additions to the Veterans' Walk in Mowbray Park.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Announcement

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith and her consort, husband David Smith, pictured with organisers Tom Cuthbertson, left, and Rob Deverson, right, at the unveiling ceremony on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Here they are

A special moment for families as the newest stones are revealed to the public on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. We stand together

A show of respect at the Veterans' Walk event on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

