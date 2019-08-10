Family of devoted dad Richie Jordan thanks Sunderland community for 'overwhelming' support in wake of tragic death

Richie, Carol and baby Quinn

This display was in honour of local footballer, dedicated father and beloved son Richie Jordan, of Grangetown, who died after a crash on the A19 near Houghton.

His partner Carol, with whom he has a 19-month-old daughter, Quinn, has remembered her partner as one of the most kind-hearted people she knew.

Richie and baby Quinn

She spoke to the Echo at Sunderland RCA v Ryhope CW on Saturday, August 10 following a minute’s silence in Richie’s honour.

He played for both teams in the past.

Carol, 27, said: “He wasn’t one who would want the spotlight, but this is how he would have wanted to be remembered.

“This is definitely what he would have wanted.”

A minute silence is observed before the FA Cup extra round match between Sunderland RCA (red white) and Ryhope CW FC, played at Meadow Park, Ryhope, Sunderland, in memory of Richie Jordan.

Football was Richie’s love, Carol added – but all of that changed with the birth of their toddler.

“Football was his life until Quinn came along, then it was second – and I was third,” she laughed.

“He was an excellent, hands-on dad and Richie took to it so easy.”

Richie, who died on Sunday, August 4, is also survived by mum Veronica, 69, dad Mike, 65, and sister Olivia, 30.

Richie and baby Quinn

Veronica, who is retired, said her family has been inundated with kindness from all corners of the community since her son’s death.

She continued: “We have been totally overwhelmed by the volume of people who have contacted us and took the time to write letters and send cards and come to the house.

“There are so many memories and so many stories.”

Richie’s funeral is taking place on Tuesday, August 13 at St Cecilia’s Church, Ryhope Road, at 10am.

A minute silence is observed before the FA Cup extra round match between Sunderland RCA (red white) and Ryhope CW FC, played at Meadow Park, Ryhope, Sunderland, in memory of Richie Jordan. Richie's partner Carol King and son Quinn.

This will be followed by a burial at Grangetown Cemetery and a celebration of his life at the Alex pub in Grangetown.

Any donations collected will go towards daughter Quinn’s future.

Veronica has also thanked The Scullery, Silksworth, Prontaprint in Darlington, and others who have rallied around her family to help with Richie’s funeral at short notice.

Long-time friend Darren Grant, of Total Sport, has also announced plans to re-name a cup he sponsors in the Sunderland Sunday League in Richie's honour.

A new trophy will be provided by Total Sport, in Hendon Road, with the proceeds from the new Richard Jordan Memorial Trophy going to support Richie’s family.

Veronica added: “He’s my son, and we love him anyway, and everybody else loved him and his personality.”