Family of devoted dad Richie Jordan thanks Sunderland community for 'overwhelming' support in wake of tragic death
‘This is how he would have wanted to be remembered.’
Silence is an unusual thing inside a football ground, but a hush fell over crowds at Sunderland’s LGV Park before being overtaken by applause.
This display was in honour of local footballer, dedicated father and beloved son Richie Jordan, of Grangetown, who died after a crash on the A19 near Houghton.
His partner Carol, with whom he has a 19-month-old daughter, Quinn, has remembered her partner as one of the most kind-hearted people she knew.
She spoke to the Echo at Sunderland RCA v Ryhope CW on Saturday, August 10 following a minute’s silence in Richie’s honour.
He played for both teams in the past.
Carol, 27, said: “He wasn’t one who would want the spotlight, but this is how he would have wanted to be remembered.
“This is definitely what he would have wanted.”
Football was Richie’s love, Carol added – but all of that changed with the birth of their toddler.
“Football was his life until Quinn came along, then it was second – and I was third,” she laughed.
“He was an excellent, hands-on dad and Richie took to it so easy.”
Richie, who died on Sunday, August 4, is also survived by mum Veronica, 69, dad Mike, 65, and sister Olivia, 30.
Veronica, who is retired, said her family has been inundated with kindness from all corners of the community since her son’s death.
She continued: “We have been totally overwhelmed by the volume of people who have contacted us and took the time to write letters and send cards and come to the house.
“There are so many memories and so many stories.”
Richie’s funeral is taking place on Tuesday, August 13 at St Cecilia’s Church, Ryhope Road, at 10am.
This will be followed by a burial at Grangetown Cemetery and a celebration of his life at the Alex pub in Grangetown.
Any donations collected will go towards daughter Quinn’s future.
Veronica has also thanked The Scullery, Silksworth, Prontaprint in Darlington, and others who have rallied around her family to help with Richie’s funeral at short notice.
Long-time friend Darren Grant, of Total Sport, has also announced plans to re-name a cup he sponsors in the Sunderland Sunday League in Richie's honour.
A new trophy will be provided by Total Sport, in Hendon Road, with the proceeds from the new Richard Jordan Memorial Trophy going to support Richie’s family.
Veronica added: “He’s my son, and we love him anyway, and everybody else loved him and his personality.”