“We’re just numb”: Richie Jordan’s mum speaks as her son's Grangetown Florist team stages minute's silence

Richie Jordan's parents Michael and Veronica, with sister Olivia, join players and officials of Grangetown Florists and Queen Vic Sunday football teams, at Meadow Park, Ryhope.

Richie Jordan was meant to be preparing for his first game of the season with Grangetown Florists in the Sunderland Sunday League. However, the 33-year-old sadly lost his life in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday, August 4.

The side held the minute’s silence before the game against the Queen Vic on Sunday, August 11, at Sunderland LGV Park, formerly known as Meadow Park, in Beechbrooke, Ryhope.

Friends and teammates then gathered at the Hendon Grange, where they held a collection to help Richie’s loved ones.

The 33-year-old was travelling as a passenger when a white Mercedes C-Class and a black Vauxhall Corsa crashed near the A690 Durham Road junction and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers as police inquiries continue into the crash.

Richie’s mum, Veronica Jordan, 69, was also at the game, she said: “We are devastated. I think we’re just numb.”

She told the Sunderland Echo that family and friends were supporting Richie’s partner and child. She also remembered what Richie was like when it came to sport: “He was sport mad and was very competitive. I remember when the football season was coming to an end and we thought we would get a break from it all.

Richie, Carol and Quinn

“Only for him to come in one day to tell us that he got bored one afternoon and decided to try out for the cricket team. He was like that, he just loved sport – it was his life.”

The father-of-one’s team, Grangetown Florists, won their game against the Queen Vic during a penalty shoot-out against Queen Vic, putting them forward to advance onto round 2.

Richie’s funeral is taking place on Tuesday, August 13, at St Cecilia’s Church, Ryhope Road, at 10.00am.

This will be followed by a burial at Grangetown Cemetery and a celebration of his life at the Alex pub in Grangetown.