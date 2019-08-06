Richard Jordan

Shortly after 1.45am on Sunday, August 4, police were called to the A19 near Houghton-le-Spring following a collision between a white Mercedes C-Class and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway, three miles south of the junction for the A690.

Emergency services attended and one of the passengers, Richard Jordan, 33, of Grangetown in Sunderland, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are currently being supported by specialist police family liaison officers.

Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, revealed an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the collision. He said: “This was a tragic incident that has sadly led to Richard’s death,” Sgt Keenleyside said. “His family are being offered any support they need by a team of experienced officers.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected at this traumatic time as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“We are working hard to establish a chronology of events that led to this serious collision, which also left two other men seriously injured. They remain in hospital at this time.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information and dashcam footage over the last 24 hours, and enquiries will continue over the coming days so we can look to provide answers for Richard’s family.

“Any motorist who may have witnessed the collision or who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage that can assist the investigation are asked to give us a call.”

Richard’s family have invited members of the community to pay their respects on Saturday, August 10, when two of his former clubs, Sunderland RCA and Ryhope C.W, meet in the FA Cup.

The clubs have agreed to hold a minute’s silence before the game at Meadow Park, at the 3.00pm kick-off, in Richard’s memory. A collection will be made on the day in his name.