Man dies after major crash closes A19 in Sunderland - two others taken to hospital

The incident happened three miles south of the A690 junction with the A19. Picture by Durham Police

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a white Mercedes C-Class and a black Vauxhall Corsa on the southbound carriageway of the A19. This has taken place about three miles south of the junction for the A690 in Houghton just after 1.45am.

The Mercedes had overturned and emergency services worked to free three occupants who were seriously injured.

One of the passengers, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

North East Ambulance Service paramedics took both patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital one with a leg injury and the other with a potential spinal injury.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We got a call from a passerby at 1.24am to reports that a car had rolled over on the A19.

"We dispatched our Hazardous Area Response Team, three ambulances and our HEMS (air ambulance) vehicle.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and specialist officers are supporting the family of the man who died in the collision.

The A19 was closed in both directions but it has now been fully re-opened after around 12 hours.

Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This has been a very serious collision that has resulted in a long closure of the A19 this morning.

“Sadly a man has lost its life as a result of the collision and we are now working hard to establish exactly what has happened so we can get some answers for his family.

“Two other men have been seriously injured and remain in hospital at this time, thankfully nobody in the other vehicle involved suffered any serious injuries.

“We need anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police but we are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen the Mercedes on the A19 before the crash took place.”