'Number of people' seriously injured in A19 crash at Sunderland as road remains closed
The A19 remains closed in both directions between the A690 Herrington Interchange and A1018 at Seaton following a serious collision.
Police officers are now appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on A19 three miles south of the A690 junction.
A number of people have been seriously injured in the collision – although further details have not been released by officers at this stage.
North East Ambulance Service said they treated two patients at the scene one with a leg injury and another with a potential spinal injury who were both taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Three ambulances, a hazardous area response team and a Great North Air Ambulance doctor attended the scene after they were called by a passerby to say a car had rolled over at 1.24am.
Northumbria Police say emergency services were called to the crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Mercedes car on the southbound carriageway of the A19 on Sunday, August 4.
The road was closed as emergency dealt with the incident and remains closed for repair works and a police investigation to be carried out.
The busy A19 is due to be closed until mid morning at the earliest as teams work to repair more than 20 metres of barrier damage.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Emergency services attended the scene and a number of people have been seriously injured in the collision.
“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and the A19 currently remains closed in both directions. Diversions are in place.
“Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or saw the vehicles involved in the minutes before, to contact police.
“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 122 04/08/19 or report it online at the Northumbria Police website.
A spokesman for Highways England said: “For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.
“If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.”
A diversion route is in place here.