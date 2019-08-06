Richie Jordan

The 33-year-old was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning and leaves behind his wife Carol and his young daughter Quinn.

Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash on the A19 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His former clubs will meet in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round on Saturday at RCA’s Sunderland LDV Park.

A minute’s silence will take place before kick-off and RCA have announced that a bucket collection will take place - with proceeds going to Jordan’s young family.

Current RCA manager Martin Swales worked with Jordan at both clubs and he paid an emotional tribute to his former midfielder.

He told the Echo: “Richie was a larger than life character and just a great lad to be around.

“He could be unpredictable at times but he was just a lovely lad and he got on with everyone.

“He was a solid player and his first goal for Ryhope when they won their first cup for over 40 years with a win over Cleator Moor Celtic in 2011.

“We took him to RCA and he did well for us there too.

“It’s a massive loss and you can see how much he meant from the reaction on social media.

“We are devastated by the news and our thoughts are with his young family.

“A number of his former teammates and friends will be there on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can do him proud on Saturday and raise some money for his family.”

Both clubs took to social media to pay their own tributes to their former player.

RCA tweeted: “All at Sunderland RCA are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of our good friend and old teammate Richie Jordan. All our thoughts are with his family. RIP”

And Ryhope paid an emotional tribute on Twitter saying “All at Ryhope CW are deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Richie Jordan. He was talented, fearsome in the tackle but more importantly he was a great lad, always with a cheeky smile and he will be truly missed.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and everyone who knew him. RIP”