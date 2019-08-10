Richie Jordan, 33, died following a crash on the A19 – and on Saturday, August 10, those who knew and loved him came together in his honour with a minute’s silence.

Crowds at Sunderland’s LGV Park, the home of Sunderland RCA, fell quiet before the kick-off between RCA and Ryhope CW in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round.

Dad-of-one Richie, survived by his partner Carol and daughter Quinn, played for both clubs.

Far right, Danny King and Marty McGill show Richie Jordan's Sunday League shirt, which has been signed by his team mates.

Richie also played for the Henderson’s Sunday League Team for three seasons – and Marty has had the 33-year-old’s strip signed by his team mates as a keepsake.

As the minute’s silence came to a close, dozens of spectators, players and officials broke out in applause to honour Richie’s life.

Danny King, the brother of Richie’s partner Carol, said the display showed just how well-liked he was.

Danny added: “He was a well-respected player and a really lovely lad.”

The crash which claimed Richie’s life happened in the early hours of Sunday, August 4 on the A19 at Houghton, three miles south of the junction for the A690.

Richie’s funeral is taking place on Tuesday, August 13 at St Cecilia’s Church, Ryhope Road, at 10am.

This will be followed by a burial at Grangetown Cemetery and a celebration of his life at the Alex pub in Grangetown.