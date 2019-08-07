Tribute planned to pay respects to Sunderland footballer Richie Jordan who died in A19 crash
Richard Jordan played for both teams and will be holding a minutes silence during their next match.
The family of Richard Jordan, who tragically lost his life on Sunday, August 4, in an accident on the A19, has asked for anyone attending the Sunderland RCA v Ryhope CW match to respect a minutes silence, in the memory of Richard.
The match, which will take place on Saturday, August 10, will be held at the Sunderland LGV Park, and is the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup. Both Sunderland RCA and Ryhope CW are hoping for a good turn-out.
In a Facebook post on the Sunderland RCA page, they said: “All at Sunderland RCA are shocked and saddened to hear the to the tragic passing of our good friend and ex-teammate Richie Jordan. Richie played under Martin Swales for both RCA and Ryhope CW, so on Saturday when we meet in the FA Cup, we will be holding a minutes silence in memory of Richie.
“There will also be a bucket collection on the day with the proceeds being donated to his partner Carol and daughter Quinn. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this very sad time.
“RIP Richie.”
Richard, who had played for both Sunderland RCA and Ryhope CW, was fondly remembered by both teams on their social media. In a tweet from Ryhope CW, they said: “All at Ryhope CW are deeply saddened & shocked to hear about the passing of Richie Jordan.
“He was talented , fearsome in the tackle but more importantly he was a great lad, always with a cheeky smile and he will be truly missed.”
Richard sadly lost his life at the weekend, when a white Mercedes C-Class and a black Vauxhall Corsa collided on the A19 southbound carriageway, three miles south of the junction for the A690.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 122 040819 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.