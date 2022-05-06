Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shirt worn by the Argentinian when he controversially punched the ball into England’s net at the 1986 World Cup, sold for £7.1 million.

Now a number 10 shirt worn by Maradona during a very famous season in Italian football will be seen – and worn – by supporters in the Fans Museum in Monkwearmouth.

“Unfashionable” Napoli won Serie A for the first time in 1986-87 with Maradona given most of the credit. A home shirt worn by him then is now owned by museum founder Michael Ganley. It was recently on show, but days after the historic auction it can be seen again.

This lucky young football fan has already tried on Diego Maradona's Napoli shirt.

Footy fans can, very carefully, put on the shirt and take pictures. The museum, which is run by volunteers, politely requests a small donation in exchange.

Michael said: “I’ve not really put financial value to the collection, the reason being that I just want to make it accessible to anyone who walks in here, if they haven’t got a penny in their pocket or a billion pounds, they’re treated with the same respect.

“We’re the only museum in the world that does this; and it’s in Sunderland. Where else could you come to try on a Maradona shirt? We’ve just seen one go for £7.1 million.

“I’ve been collecting for 35 years. Maradona’s shirt came from a big dealer five or six years ago.

Museum founder Michael Ganley has many, very collectable shirts in the Fans Museum.

“We’re going to make a slide show of all the kids to wear the shirt. I’ve spoken to a curator who can’t comprehend that we still allow people to wear these shirts. It gives me pleasure to own them, but a bigger pleasure to share them.

“People think it’s crackers putting Maradona’s shirt next to Milton Nunez’s. But that’s what I love.”

Maradona, who died in 2020 aged 60, was one of, if not the greatest footballer of all time. Milton Nunez – wasn’t.

Michael declined to say how much the shirt cost. Asked if he would ever sell it, he answered: “If there were other factors, then maybe so. But as it stands, no.”