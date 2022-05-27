The performances will take place on the Friday and Saturday of June 3 and 4. However, on Thursday, May 26 the electronic signs, which are dotted around the city, were giving May 3 and 4 as the dates for the big Sheeran shows at the Stadium of Light.
The signs also drew attention to the closure of “Kier Hardie Way” for the gigs, although the correct spelling is Keir. The dates were corrected later the same day, but with the spelling error remaining. The Echo contacted Sunderland City council for a response.
A council statement simply said: “The sign updated at 1804hrs Thursday 26 May.” But the spelling mistake was not corrected until some time after that. The signage is now all correctly written.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland at Wembley: Fans raise 'virtual tip jar' fundraising target to thank staff at Covent Garden pub after smashing original total
-
2
Sunderland at Wembley: 'We're looking forward to welcoming them back next year' says brewery boss as fans' behaviour in Trafalgar Square praised
-
3
19 Sunderland locations hosting Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties
-
4
So what was so good about Trafalgar Square? Sunderland shows football is a game that can still be great
-
5
Nightmare neighbour could face up to FIVE YEARS in jail if he continues to make life misery for Sunderland residents
The Echo recently ran a report on the first anniversary of a road sign in Vine Place, which gives directions to “Teeside” instead of the correctly spelt Teesside, with a double “s”.
For the second year running, the council said: “We will arrange changes to the sign in due course.”
In the local elections on May 5, the Conservative Party’s candidate in the Ryhope ward missed out by just 28 votes. The party’s campaign was possibly not helped by a campaign leaflet which set out plans for “Rhyope”.
The Echo humbly acknowledges the occasional typo and error ourselves.
Elton John will perform at the stadium on Sunday, June 19.