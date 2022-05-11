Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April 2021 the Echo reported on the Vine Place sign which shows drivers the way to “Teeside”, rather than the correctly spelled “Teesside”.

A reader was unhappy with the sign and contacted us, saying: “Where is this River Tee please? No wonder young people struggle with basic English, when officialdom falls short.”

Other temporary signs had also been misspelled, but have since been removed. Sunderland City Council said at the time: “We will arrange changes to the signs in due course.”

"Teesside" has been misspelled on the sign for over a year.

A one-year anniversary has now rolled past and the council has issued another statement, which says: “We will arrange changes to the sign in due course.”

The reader said: “It’s disappointing. I know it isn’t exactly life or death, but it just doesn’t reflect well on the city.”

Other typos have raised eyebrows with readers in recent times (including the odd one or two in the Echo, we admit!)

In June 2018 new road markings on the surface of Camden Street, at the north end of the Queen Alexandra Bridge, gave directions to motorists to the city “center”, the American spelling of the word or, to put it another way, wrong.

The Conservatives' leaflet was distributed around "Rhyope".

In the local elections of May 5, the Conservative Party’s hopes of taking a seat in the Ryhope ward were ended when they missed out by just 28 votes. Their campaign was possibly not helped by a campaign leaflet which set out plans for “Rhyope”.