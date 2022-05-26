Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shape of You singer will perform at the home of the Black Cats for two nights on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, and we have five pairs of general admission tickets to give away for the Friday night gig.

Ed is performing as part of his + - = ÷ x Tour and, as it falls over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, it’s set to be a real party atmosphere.

The tour is being used to celebrate the release of his album = in 2021 and is named the + - = ÷ x Tour, referencing the names of Sheeran’s other solo studio albums. It started with a series of warm up gigs in London, Brighton and Birmingham before eight huge shows across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Ed Sheeran on his + - = ÷ x Tour in Dublin.

In addition to the pair of North East nights, the UK leg of the tour will see the British star play in Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow before five shows at Wembley Stadium.

Maisie Peters will be the support act throughout the UK leg of the tour. The 21-year-old initially gained popularity on YouTube before signing with Atlantic Records in 2018.

According to Ticketmaster, doors for the concerts will open at 5pm. Previous nights of the tour have seen Maisie Peters take the stage at 6pm before Sheeran starts at 8pm. The gig is expected to be over by 10.30pm.

A limited number of tickets are available for both Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 – to book, visit www.edsheeran.com/tour

Win

We have five pairs of general admission tickets to give away to see Ed Sheeran at the Stadium of Light on Friday, June 3.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these is an Ed Sheeran song?

A:: Castle on the Hill

B:: Castle on the Mountain

C:: Castle on the Bridge

Email your answer, along with your contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, June 30, 2022. The winners will be notified by email.

Usual National World competition rules apply.

