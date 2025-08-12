Highcliffe Care Home has put out an appeal to help replace the games, books, and entertainment items destroyed last month (July) when a car came off the road and ploughed into the side of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the collision two care home residents – a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s - passed away. A number of people were taken to hospital and residents had to be evacuated from the care home.

The gaping hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

The collision left a gaping hold in the wall and structural damage to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it has now transpired many of the games and entertainment items used by the residents and staff have been damaged and destroyed and the care home has put out an appeal on social media in a bid to get them replaced.

A post on Highcliffe Care Home’s Facebook page said: “Help needed. Due to the unforeseen incident, we have unfortunately lost many of our games station items from the lounges.

“We are wondering if anyone has any books, especially from the Sunderland area, as well as bean bags , packs of cards, cones, and hoopla items . If you are able to help, please pass any items on to Nicki, Toniann, or Shirley (staff at the care home).Thank you very much.”

Following the post an number of people have already responded to say they will be donating items including local history books, playing cards, domino sets, and the Shipyards Girls book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More We're incredibly proud of the response from all staff say care home owners after BMW ploughs into building

Highcliffe Care Home is owned by Avery Healthcare. Following the collision a spokesperson from Avery praised the actions of the care home staff.

The spokesperson said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to the carers and colleagues across our neighbouring homes who have stepped in to support at this time.

“Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion in ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of care has been truly commendable. We are incredibly proud of the response from all staff involved.”

Following the incident two men were arrested and have been charged with a number of offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Two men charged with offences including kidnap after car collides with Sunderland care home

Sam Asgari-Tabar, 21, of Stratford Road, Sunderland, was charged with robbery and kidnap.

He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Reece Parish, 21, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, was charged with robbery and kidnap.

The investigation into the deaths of two residents - a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s - is still ongoing.