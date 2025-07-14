Two men have been charged with a number of offences, including kidnap after a car collided with a care home in Sunderland.

On Wednesday night (July 9) at around 9.40pm a blue BMW car collided with Highcliffe Care Home on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack following a chase by the police.

The gaping hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

Following the collision eight people were taken to hospital.

The vehicle in question had earlier been reported stolen from the Fenham area of Newcastle after a proposed car sale.

At around 9.35pm the car was spotted on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland and police officers were authorised to engage in a pursuit.

Northumbria Police have now reported that the woman involved in the proposed sale was allegedly inside the vehicle when it was driven off before being forcibly removed a short time later.

Two men – both aged 21 - have now been charged with a number of offences in connection with the reports.

Sam Asgari-Tabar, of Stratford Road, Sunderland, has been charged with robbery and kidnap.

He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to one of the care home residents who remains in hospital.

Reece Parish, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, has been charged with robbery and kidnap.

The investigation into the deaths of two residents - a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s - is continuing.

Anyone with information on the collision can contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report form on their website.

The woman involved in the proposed sale of the vehicle was left shaken but uninjured.