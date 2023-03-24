The 1904 shelter did not preoccupy many before the announcement that it would be converted into a new eatery.

It has since become something of a hot topic, particularly among those who enjoy starting sentences with the word “apparently”.

Apparently the shelter is used by a huge huddled mass of desperate, elderly and disabled people and should have been left alone.

How the Seaburn tram shelter used to look.

This is a change of tack from claiming that it would be demolished which was, despite what we heard from the usual sources, never going to happen.

The shelter is Grade II-listed, as are the public conveniences next door which were built at the same time.

Nevertheless, fears pervade that the building could meet the same fate as the Fire Station in High Street West.

We could have another success story on our doorstep; and we wouldn’t want that.

True, the shelter was used as respite from the elements, although not for the sheer volume of the oppressed as claimed.

The last couple of times I strolled past it, in the dark, it was occupied by people, who weren’t especially young and not notably trying to ingratiate themselves to passers-by.

My companion posited that they had gathered to discuss the formation of a quiz team, to be finalised as they partook in their bottled refreshments.

The suggestion was a facetious one.

The shelter had become dilapidated and at times its smell could prevail even over sea air. Regardless of who was to blame for its condition, something had to be done.

So investment has been secured and it will become an eatery with a magnificent view of the North Sea.

(Apparently) an ideal alternative would have been to convert it into a combined veterans’ housing scheme, orphanage, shipyard, hospital, gift shop and leisure centre (for the bairns).

Yet this might have proved somewhat logistically challenging.