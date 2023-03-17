News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Watch: a tour of 12 former Sunderland nightclubs we've loved and lost

For a certain generation, it’s like a secret mackem language.

By Graham Murray
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT- 1 min read

Annabels. Bentleys. Finos.

Names that conjure up an entire world that doesn’t exist anymore – or at least not in quite the same way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tony Gillan takes us on a tour of dozen nightspots from back in the day.

Take a tour of old Sunderland nightspots with our fountain of knowledge, Tony Gillan
Take a tour of old Sunderland nightspots with our fountain of knowledge, Tony Gillan
Take a tour of old Sunderland nightspots with our fountain of knowledge, Tony Gillan
Most Popular

Or rather, we suppose, the night.

He also recalls a rather cruel nickname given to one of the more popular ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See if you remember it ...

Sunderland