Watch: a tour of 12 former Sunderland nightclubs we've loved and lost
For a certain generation, it’s like a secret mackem language.
By Graham Murray
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT- 1 min read
Annabels. Bentleys. Finos.
Names that conjure up an entire world that doesn’t exist anymore – or at least not in quite the same way.
Tony Gillan takes us on a tour of dozen nightspots from back in the day.
Or rather, we suppose, the night.
He also recalls a rather cruel nickname given to one of the more popular ones.
See if you remember it ...