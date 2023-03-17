Annabels. Bentleys. Finos.

Names that conjure up an entire world that doesn’t exist anymore – or at least not in quite the same way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Gillan takes us on a tour of dozen nightspots from back in the day.

Take a tour of old Sunderland nightspots with our fountain of knowledge, Tony Gillan

Or rather, we suppose, the night.

He also recalls a rather cruel nickname given to one of the more popular ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad