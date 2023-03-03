It’s been years in the planning, but work has finally started on turning the former tram shelter in Seaburn into a vibrant new hospitality business.

A name hasn’t been revealed for the new addition to the seafront yet, but it promises to be open six days a week, Tuesdays - Sunday, serving brunches through to evening meal small plates, including an extensive wine menu. All going to plan, it’s due to open this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major works need to be carried out, including the roof, which is in great need of restoration after years of neglect.

A bird's eye view of transformation works at Blacks Corner

Much has been done behind the scenes already, including recreating the distinctive beading of the structure with Wearside-based Swandene Joinery, who’ve crafted the components ready for assembly now building work has commenced.

The new business is being brought to the city by the team behind the successful Blacks Corner deli and bistro in East Boldon, who’ve undertaken extensive research in honouring the history of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tram shelter transformation will create around 20 new jobs and will mirror the footprint of the shelter, using as much of the original features as possible, and business partners, Jonny Dryden and Chris Lowden, are referencing old photos of the site to recreate the white picket fences and hydrangeas which once featured around the old shelter.