It’s been announced that Hidden Lotus will open in the former cart shed building that will face out to the River Wear at the Grade II-listed site, which is bringing a wave of new food and drink businesses to the city.

At the helm will be skilled chef Tamer Hassan whose family relocated to Sunderland after running a successful London restaurant for more than 40 years.

The 36-year-old won series one of Gordon Ramsay’s F Word and has worked alongside world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Mark Sargent and Angela Harnett.

Sheepfolds Stables are forging ahead

He’s the second-generation restaurateur in his family. His father ran Reubens of Baker Street before retiring and moving to Sunderland, where Tamer’s mother was born and raised.

Tamer, who graduated from Le Corden Bleu at 18, the youngest to do so at the time, has worked in top restaurant Claridge’s and is currently head chef at Gino’s in Newcastle.

He says Hidden Lotus will allow him to unleash his passion for Asian cuisine and promises ‘elegant plating with punchy flavours’.

Influenced by trendy London restaurants Nobu and Hakkasan, but with a friendly feel and an accessible price point, the restaurant will serve small and large plates by evening, with a sushi and light offering for lunchtimes and match days. Asian inspired cocktails and sake will also be served, as well as a carefully-selected wine list.

Chef Tam Hassan with Cllr Graeme Miller and BDN's Richard Marsden at the location of Tam's restaurant within the Sheepfolds development project in Sunderland.

It joins previously announced businesses at the site, which include:

:: Zinc, from the team behind Michelin Guide restaurant Route in Newcastle, will open a restaurant serving seasonal food.

:: Speyside Distillers, an artisan distillery in Scotland’s Cairngorm Mountains, will open the city’s first Whisky Snug and cigar lounge.

:: Hairy Biker Si King is set to serve up a taste of North East heritage with his first stand alone venture.

How the site is set to look

:: RESINN will be offering homeware, gardenware and gifts, as well as freshly brewed tea and coffee with an on-site state-of-the-art roastery.

Visitors can also look forward to an on-site micro brewery and main bar.

Once used to house working horses from the former North Eastern Railway Co, the stables are being brought back to life spectacularly by Sunderland-based architecture and engineering firm Building Design Northern (BDN).

The stables are set to open in autumn with eight distinct spaces in total.

The former stables are being transformed. Photo by Elliot Nichol

Tam said: “When I came and saw Sheepfolds Stables, I was like ‘wow, this is really, really special’. When you step into the place, there’s just a magic to it and the vision for the venue is absolutely fantastic. There’s such a clear focus on quality, on delivering a place that raises the bar and provides an amazing dining experience.

“We would like to deliver a venue that Sunderland can be proud of. We have ambitions of securing a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. We really are aiming high, which is befitting of the quality of this development and of the ambition of the city itself.”

Richard Marsden, who is managing director at BDN, said: “I’m from Sunderland, and I think the city deserves the best. I am delighted that Tam is joining us at Sheepfolds Stables, with a distinct offer that will complement the other fantastic businesses we’ve been able to attract to the city.”

Planning permission was granted for the building’s transformation in May last year, paving the way for the stables and surrounding courtyards to be transformed into a vibrant new destination for food, drinks, events and entertainment. BDN has been supported with its plans for the building by Sunderland City Council.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “One after the next, the announcements of stunning new operators in Sheepfolds Stables have been made and the combined effect is a venue that I hope – and am sure - the whole city will get behind. The Stables really is going to be a unique place, delivering the highest quality offer. I can’t wait to see it open.”