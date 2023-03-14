The high-level pedestrian and cycle bridge linking two key regeneration sites – the former Vaux site and the Sheepfolds, are set to be green-lit at a meeting of senior councillors on Sunderland’s ruling cabinet on Thursday, March 16.

Plans for the bridge were originally unveiled in 2019, with outline planning consent granted in 2021.

Since then the council has been developing proposals with a team of architects and engineers to finalise the design of an elegant, contemporary bridge that will frame the Wearmouth Bridge and complement the changing cityscape at Riverside Sunderland.

A CGI showing a view of bridge from below.

Architectural lighting will illuminate the exterior of the bridge and smart features such as augmented and virtual reality aim to ‘create an interactive public space and an educational and tourist attraction’.

Bosses say the bridge will improve connections between the city centre and the Stadium of Light, ‘enhancing the visitor experience on matchdays and for large concerts and events such as Expo Sunderland’.

They say it will also help to unlock development in the Sheepfolds neighbourhood, where 500 sustainable new homes and a number of new business are set to take shape.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re delighted to be moving through the final phase of scoping and design, and ready to commence works on a bridge that is a key component of our plans for Riverside Sunderland.

CGI showing an aerial view of bridge deck towards Sheepfolds.

“The bridge is a key connector as we advance plans both sides of the river, so I am very much looking forward to seeing Volker Stevin break ground in a matter of weeks, with a view to the bridge opening in 2025.”

The new crossing will also make for stunning views across the river and out to sea.

Cllr Miller said the crossing is among a number of major developments revealed in the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan, which also includes the Culture House and the upgrading of St Mary’s Boulevard into a stylish new main street.