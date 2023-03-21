Martin Simpson and Martin Carthy will play together on a special double-bill on Sunday, April 2 and tickets are selling fast.

Both are highly-respected folk musicians. Martin Carthy was awarded a BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Martin Simpson has won Musician of the Year in the same awards twice, being nominated an astonishing 32 times across a range of categories.

Martin Simpson, left and Martin Carthy play at the Fire Station on Sunday April 2.

Simpson started as a banjo player and is now known as one of the world’s leading exponents of the slide guitar. Carthy is noted for a distinctive guitar style.

Both have played in Sunderland before, although not for some years. They have known each other for decades and admire each other’s work.

Martin Simpson has been working on a new album, Nothing But Green Willow, which is released in July. The album was recorded in Nashville and in the UK and is based on the iconic Cecil Sharp book English Folk Songs from the Southern Appalachians.

One of the singers on Nothing But Green Willow is Cara Dillon, the Northern Irish singer who performed at The Fire Station just before Christmas.

Now in his 80s and father figure of the internationally-celebrated Waterson Carthy family, Martin Carthy has been gigging for 60 years and still loves performing live. He could soon be recording a new album for the first time in 20 years.

Martin Simpson said: “Martin Carthy has been a hero of mine since I was 12 or 13 and getting into music. He’s 12 years older than me, so when I first heard his music he was in his mid 20s and already a very fine guitarist and songwriter.

Tamsin Austin, Fire Station venue director and a friend of Martin Simpson, said: “I am looking forward to this gig tremendously. Both Martins are musical icons, pioneers in their vocal and guitar-playing style and they are also great friends.

“Welcoming them here to Sunderland, to perform alongside one another will be a very special occasion for us all.”

