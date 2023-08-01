Police officer 'lucky to be alive' after being deliberately rammed off the road by tipper van in Sunderland

Sergeant Dave Roberts’ patrol car spun off the A19 when banned motorist Nathan Ferguson deliberately rammed him onto a grass verge during a high-speed chase in February. Sgt Roberts, a motor patrols officer with 30 years’ experience, was left with whiplash injuries.

Ferguson, 24, jumped red lights and headed the wrong way down the carriageway during the pursuit between North Tyneside and County Durham on the morning of February 16.

To protect the driver himself and other road users, Sgt Roberts moved in front of Ferguson on the A19 to slow him down. Other police vehicles followed behind.

Ferguson then deliberately shunted the Northumbria Police officer’s car, causing it to spin 180 degrees off the road at high speed. Ferguson later abandoned his van near Hylton Bridge and ran away, but was then arrested after being found on the roof of a house in Pennywell.

On July 19, Ferguson, of Broadway, Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for 30 months and given a 27-month driving ban, which comes into effect upon his release.

After seeing Ferguson jailed, Sgt Roberts told of the personal impact of the collision and hopes his experience can help change behaviour on the roads.

The police car was damaged in the February incident, but things could have been much worse.

Sgt Roberts said: “As police officers, we come to work knowing that we may have to risk our own safety to protect the wider public.

“However, I’ve never been involved in an incident where the offender showed such a total disregard for the potential consequences. He hit my police vehicle at 50mph; reckless in the knowledge of what would happen next.

“I often find myself awake at night thinking about what happened that day. It’s not being dramatic to say that I could have been killed. I feel lucky to be alive.

“The embankment at the side of the road was such that it cushioned and slowed my vehicle as it left the carriageway. Had it been a downhill slope from the road, the car would have overturned.

“His actions were such that he was prepared to take my life, when it was my sworn duty and sole intention to use my training and years of experience to bring the pursuit to a safe and peaceful conclusion.

“As I was struck and moving in the carriageway, I was very aware of what may happen next and I am not afraid to say that I was scared.

“All officers begin duty with the expectation that they can return to their families once that duty is complete. For the first time, on that day, I feared that might not be possible.

“Thankfully I’ve received some amazing support from colleagues and services within the force, and while the events of that day will be something I never forget, I’m proud to be back out on the roads doing what I love; protecting the public.