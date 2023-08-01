Police have condemned the actions of Nathan Ferguson, who drove a tipper van the wrong way down the A19 and rammed a police vehicle onto the grass verge. He was eventually arrested in Sunderland.

With complete disregard for other road users, Ferguson, 24, jumped several red lights and forced motorists to take evasive action on the morning of Thursday, February 16.

This led to a lengthy police chase between North Tyneside and County Durham before Ferguson shunted a marked police car driven by Sergeant Dave Roberts.

Nathan Ferguson of Gateshead has been jailed for 30 months.

Sgt Roberts, a motor patrols officer with 30 years’ experience, suffered whiplash injuries to his head, neck and chest due to the collision, which caused his vehicle to spin off the road.

Ferguson later abandoned his van near Hylton Bridge and fled on foot, but was later arrested after being found on the roof of a house in Pennywell.

On July 19, Ferguson, of Broadway, Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for 30 months and handed a 27-month driving disqualification, which comes into effect upon his release.

Police have condemned Nathan Ferguson, who drove a tipper van the wrong way down the A19 and rammed a police vehicle onto the grass verge. Google image.

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison of Northumbria Police’s operations department, said Ferguson risked lives.

“This could so easily have been a very different outcome. It is sheer luck that Ferguson is not facing more serious charges as a result of his actions that morning,” he said.

“He endangered the lives of other road users, showing a total disregard for their safety and the law, as he jumped red lights and drove the wrong way on the dual carriageway.

“Due to the very real danger that he posed to the public, a significant police response was required to attempt to bring his vehicle to a stop. He then deliberately shunted one of our marked vehicles off the road, sending it spinning onto the embankment.

A senior officer said Ferguson “could have killed” Sgt Dave Roberts, pictured, after deliberately shunting his police vehicle off the road.

“As a result of this collision, Sgt Roberts sustained significant whiplash injuries.

“In my 25 years of policing, it is one of the most dangerous pieces of driving that I have ever seen.

“It was imperative that Ferguson was brought to justice for his crimes and I am pleased that he now begins a lengthy custodial term, as well as a significant road ban.

“Every day, our officers come to work to protect the communities we serve – and they do so knowing they may have to risk their own safety in order to keep others safe.

“I would like to thank all those who played their part in the successful apprehension of Ferguson, in particular Sgt Roberts who showed outstanding bravery and dedication to protecting others.

“This type of dangerous and reckless behaviour will never be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to remove dangerous drivers from our roads.”