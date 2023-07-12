Operation Impact is to cover the whole of the Northumbria Police area, but has been launched in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

A group of around 20 officers were briefed by Chief Inspector Neil Hall at Pallion Action Group on East Moor Road, before executing a search warrant at a private address in Sunderland which the Echo was invited to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Impact aims to reassurance communities that the police are active in the area and keen to hear hat residents have to say, while targeting and arresting criminals in any crime, including offences to do with drugs and antisocial behaviour.

Northumbria Police officers' briefing in Pallion as part of the launch of Operation Impact. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Methods will include gathering information by old fashioned door-knocking and leafleting.

Other organisations involved are local authorities including Sunderland City Council and their antisocial behaviour officers, as well as public transport authorities and different sections of the force itself.

Among the officers attending the Pallion briefing as Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce, who told the Echo: “We’re starting in South Shields and Sunderland, then we’ll move across to North Tyneside, Newcastle and Gateshead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been lots of activity already with executions of warrants, arrests and engaging with the community.

Sunderland area commander Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce attended the briefing at the launch of Operation Impact. Image, Sunderland Echo.

“The ultimate aim is to provide reassurance to our communities; and to let them know that we are listening, that we are interested in their priorities and that we’re committed to tackling the crime and antisocial issues that they have.

“We can’t do that alone. So the briefing today is a multi-agency briefing with partner organisations who will be assisting, to really make sure that we’re out and about, we’re visible, tackling crime and antisocial behaviour and really targeting those individuals who are intent on disrupting community life.

“There are a range of different issues and there will be warrant executions at target addresses. We have wanted people in the area who officers are looking for. Lots of officers will be out and about. We’re hoping Operation Impact will maximise that physical face-to-face engagement wherever we can.

Northumbria Police are optimistic about Operation Impact. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the normal reporting lines, such as Crimestoppers and a website for online reporting.”

Crimes can be reported, anonymously, by calling 101 or visiting Northumbria Police’s Tell Us Something web page.