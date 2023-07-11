Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine has launched Operation Impact, which will run across the entire Northumbria Police area.

The operation will see a significant range of policing resources, from response teams and Motor Patrols officers to the Mounted Section and Marine Unit, all of which will come together in a drive to tackle the issues that are most affecting local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are to adopt a “robust approach” against all criminal activity, including antisocial behaviour, drug supply and motorcycle disorder.

Operation Impact which will adopt a “robust approach” against all criminal activity.

The police say their officers will also actively engage with the public, listen to residents’ concerns and will aim to understand what concerns people and their communities.

Chief Constable Jardine said: “This rolling operation is all about listening to our communities, providing a very visible policing presence and doing everything we can to tackle the issues most important to them.

“We will be taking swift and robust action against the minority of people who look to cause misery to others through their criminal activity and we will be making sure our message reverberates far and wide throughout the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not tolerate criminality and over the coming weeks and months, you will see much more activity across the Northumbria Police area as part of Operation Impact so look out for it coming to where you live.

Police say Operation Impact which will adopt a “robust approach” against all criminal activity.

“As part of the initiative, my colleagues and I will be knocking on doors, listening to your views on what’s happening in your communities, and looking to make a real, tangible difference.”

Anyone who is aware of any form of criminal activity in their area should get in touch with the police and report it.

This can be done, anonymously, by using the Report a Crime or Tell Us Something pages of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad