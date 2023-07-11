A police helicopter was used in a chase which also involved police cars, on the evening of Monday, July 10.

Officers say there were no injuries. However, a garden wall in the Pennywell area of Sunderland was badly damaged.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.30pm last night officers from the Force’s Motor Patrols department were made aware of a suspected stolen vehicle driving on the A19, near the junction with the A183.

A garden wall was damaged, but police say there were no injuries.

“With the assistance of the National Police Air Service, a short pursuit took place and the vehicle was followed making its way to the Pennywell area.

“However, instead of stopping the car, the driver continued on, but collided with a wall on Partick Road.

“No one was injured but a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

“He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”