Man arrested after suspected stolen car crashed into Sunderland garden wall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a suspected stolen car was crashed into a garden wall.
By Tony Gillan
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST

A police helicopter was used in a chase which also involved police cars, on the evening of Monday, July 10.

Officers say there were no injuries. However, a garden wall in the Pennywell area of Sunderland was badly damaged.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.30pm last night officers from the Force’s Motor Patrols department were made aware of a suspected stolen vehicle driving on the A19, near the junction with the A183.

A garden wall was damaged, but police say there were no injuries.A garden wall was damaged, but police say there were no injuries.
“With the assistance of the National Police Air Service, a short pursuit took place and the vehicle was followed making its way to the Pennywell area.

“However, instead of stopping the car, the driver continued on, but collided with a wall on Partick Road.

“No one was injured but a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

“He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

