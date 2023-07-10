News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Police say calls are being answered ‘three times faster’

Northumbria Police answered 378,559 calls from the public in the first six months of 2023 and says they are answered three times faster than last year.
By Tony Gillan
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

From January 1 to June 30, 2023, contact handlers answered 150,195 calls to the emergency 999 number and 228,364 calls to the non-emergency 101 number. They also responded to 34,179 messages through their website and say “average answer times have been slashed”.

This year it has taken contact handlers an average of seven seconds to answer a 999 call from the moment the phone rings, compared to an average of 24 seconds last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The average answer time for 101 calls is one minute, 24 seconds. In 2022, it stood at five minutes, 47 seconds.

Northumbria Police says calls are now being answered three times faster than last year.Northumbria Police says calls are now being answered three times faster than last year.
Northumbria Police says calls are now being answered three times faster than last year.
Most Popular

Chief Superintendent Deborah Alderson praised the control room staff, saying: “The dedicated staff in our contact centres do a truly amazing job.

“They never know what situation or who is at the end of the phone when they answer a call, and they show unwavering levels of professionalism and compassion when responding to people in emergency situations.

“It’s not rare for them to be talking to people who are experiencing the worst day of their life and they are often people’s first line of police contact.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are proud of these wait time improvements, but we’re not complacent.”

However, the force is seeing an increase in emergency calls. In the same six-month period in 2022, they received 5,000 fewer 999 calls.

Chief Supt Alderson added: “Unfortunately, not every call is reporting an emergency – and there are occasions when 999 calls don’t even require a police response.

Misguided calls to 999 might seem harmless, but they create a huge demand on the staff working in the contact centres who could otherwise be dealing with genuine emergencies that require urgent police action.”

Read More
Man, 33, arrested by police after church burglary
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People should only call 999 if an incident or crime is on-going or someone is in immediate danger.

To report an historic crime, provide officers with information about an on-going incident, or contact police about any non-urgent matters, please report on Northumbria Police’s Tell Us Something web page, or call 101 if you’re unable go online.