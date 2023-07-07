Shortly after 10.40am on Monday, July 3, a burglary was reported at a church in High Street West church was reported. The caller said a man had been there the day before and had reportedly ransacked the kitchen and cafe.

The suspect then took the til,l with cash still inside, and left the fridge doors open causing food to spoil, before fleeing on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage was reviewed by city officers from the Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives (SAIL) project. They recognised the suspect, leading to the arrest of a 33-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

A suspected burglar has been arrested following a break-in at a Wearside church when police recognised him on CCTV.

He has since been released on police bail, as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Dave Catton of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a brilliant response with officers using their extensive local knowledge of the area to identify and later detain a suspect.

“It was an excellent piece of work by officers – and is testament to the partnership approach we operate in the city centre. We will continue to do all we can to ensure Sunderland and the wider region remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would always encourage anybody who sees anything they believe to be suspicious to get in touch as soon as possible. That way, we can continue to work together to ensure our region remains as safe as it possibly can be.

“We will continue to work closely with the public, businesses and partners to ensure any burglars and thieves are identified, arrested and brought to justice.

Sgt Catton added: “As ever, we would also ask the wider public, including businesses, to continue to work with us to help reduce the impact burglary can have by ensuring doors, windows and properties are kept secure and valuables out of view.”

The SAIL Project launched earlier this year and brings together the expertise of partners under, with the aim of making a real and lasting difference to people's lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police work with Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Business Improvement District, alongside staff funded by the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit and other support services.